By EUOBSERVER

The Novichok-type nerve agent type used to poison an Russian ex-spy in Britain "was manufactured in a small amount, tested and destroyed" last year in the Czech Republic, president Milos Zeman has told Czech TV Barrandov. Acting Czech prime minister Andrej Babis called it a lie. Officials in Russia had previously suggested that the Novichok used in the UK attack might have come from Czech Republic, Sweden or Slovakia.