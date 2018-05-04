By EUOBSERVER

EU youth commissioner, Tibor Navracsics, alongside German conservative MEP, Manfred Weber, revealed on Thursday details of plans to offer 15,000 18-year old Europeans free train tickets. The €12m DiscoverEU program, initiated by the European parliament, allows participants to travel up to 30 days to four destinations. Applications can be filed from mid-May at the European Youth Portal and the lucky ones will be selected by a jury.