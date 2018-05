By EUOBSERVER

Eurozone inflation unexpectedly dropped in April to 1.2 percent, down from 1.3 percent in March in 2018, according to flash estimates from Eurostat. The fall adds to worries of a new cooling of the European economy. It comes at a sensitive time for the ECB hoping to end a €2.55trn bond-buying scheme, which was meant to secure economic growth and inflation of almost two percent.