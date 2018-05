By EUOBSERVER

"It is not the EPP but George Soros who has the largest group in the European Parliament," Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, a member of the centre-right party, said Friday. He also told Kossuth Radio that next year's EU elections "will be nothing other than a giant referendum and consultation about migration" and warned that "as long as Hungarians do not say okay, there won't be any [EU] budget."