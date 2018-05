By EUOBSERVER

A poll out Sunday shows support for Germany's socialist SPD party has dropped to half of Angela Merkel's conservative CDU, to around 17 percent. The poll comes two weeks after the SPD elected Andrea Nahles in a bid to reinvigorate the party, which suffered its worst ever defeat in last September's national elections, but still joined the coalition government. The poll was conducted by Emnid for Bild am Sonntag weekly.