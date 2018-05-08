Tuesday

Auschwitz staff suffer Polish Holocaust law 'backlash'

Auschwitz museum staff are complaining of abuse from Polish nationalists following the adoption of a controversial Holocaust law passed by Poland's ruling Law and Justice party earlier this year. Staff told The Guardian newspaper that they have since been subjected to "hate, fake news and manipulation". The legislation criminalises the false attribution to the Polish state or nation of complicity in the crimes committed by Nazi Germany.

EU piles last-minute pressure on US over Iran nuclear deal

US president Donald Trump is set to announce his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday. The EU says it wants the deal to remain. "We believe the agreement is delivering," said a European commission spokesperson.

Call for 'neutral' government fails to end Italy's deadlock

The leaders of the two main political parties want elections in July, despite fears of low turnout and prolonging the uncertainty. EU officials are worried that a prolonged political uncertainty would further weaken the Italian economy.

EU regions chief fires warning shot over funding cuts

Committee of the Regions president Karl-Heinz Lambertz tells EUobserver why he is not happy with proposed cuts to the EU's cohesion policy. France has already spoken up against Common Agriculture Policy, but who will speak for the regions?

At Northern Irish border, Brexit risks hard-won peace

In Protestant and Catholic communities where the 1998 Good Friday agreement put an end to armed conflict, the possibility of a hard border on the island of Ireland brings back fearful memories. A new border could unravel that peace process.

Linking EU funds to 'rule of law' is innovative - but vague

Defining what constitutes 'rule of law' violations may be more difficult than the EU Commission proposes, as it tries to link cohesion funds in east Europe to judicial independence. A key question will be who is to 'judge' those judges?

  1. Schroeder greeted as Russia's third most important man
  2. Aid workers cleared on migrant smuggling charges
  3. Lisbon hosts Eurovision song contest for first time
  4. Green MEP barred from entering Russia
  5. Snapchat joins EU code against hate speech
  6. French president to receive prize for EU 'vision'
  7. Germany's SPD popularity drops in new poll
  8. Report: German CDU opposes European finance minister

