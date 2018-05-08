Ticker
Auschwitz staff suffer Polish Holocaust law 'backlash'
By EUOBSERVER
Auschwitz museum staff are complaining of abuse from Polish nationalists following the adoption of a controversial Holocaust law passed by Poland's ruling Law and Justice party earlier this year. Staff told The Guardian newspaper that they have since been subjected to "hate, fake news and manipulation". The legislation criminalises the false attribution to the Polish state or nation of complicity in the crimes committed by Nazi Germany.