7th May 2018

Auschwitz staff suffer Polish Holocaust law 'backlash'

Auschwitz museum staff are complaining of abuse from Polish nationalists following the adoption of a controversial Holocaust law passed by Poland's ruling Law and Justice party earlier this year. Staff told The Guardian newspaper that they have since been subjected to "hate, fake news and manipulation". The legislation criminalises the false attribution to the Polish state or nation of complicity in the crimes committed by Nazi Germany.

At Northern Irish border, Brexit risks hard-won peace

In Protestant and Catholic communities where the 1998 Good Friday agreement put an end to armed conflict, the possibility of a hard border on the island of Ireland brings back fearful memories. A new border could unravel that peace process.

Linking EU funds to 'rule of law' is innovative - but vague

Defining what constitutes 'rule of law' violations may be more difficult than the EU Commission proposes, as it tries to link cohesion funds in east Europe to judicial independence. A key question will be who is to 'judge' those judges?

Italy, cyber, and Macron This WEEK

Italian politicians will try to agree on coalition talks to avoid new elections, while the French president will celebrate his election anniversary with an EU prize.

Austria accused of undermining new EU data law

Most EU states have yet to pass the national laws needed to equip authorities with the resources to enforce the upcoming EU general data protection regulation. Austria, previously deemed a leader for high data standards, appears increasingly wary.

Ratifying CETA after 'Achmea scandal' is anti-European

While few people in Europe have heard of the 'Achmea' ruling, the case will have far-reaching consequences. Member states must understand the implications of the case quickly - especially those considering ratifying the EU-Canada trade agreement.

