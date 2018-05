By EUOBSERVER

A Montenegro investigative journalist who reported on crime and corruption in the Balkan state was shot outside her apartment in the capital, Podgorica, on Tuesday night (8 May) according to the Guardian.. Olivera Lakic, who worked for the Vijestin newspaper, was shot in the right leg by one man who may have had two accomplices. EU ambassador to Montenegro, Aivo Orav, called the attack "very worrying".