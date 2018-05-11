Friday

11th May 2018

Ticker

Israel has right to defend itself, reaffirms EU

By

"Israel has the right to defend itself", a statement from EU foreign chief Federica Mogherini's office declared on Thursday evening, calling Iranian attacks against Israeli army posts from inside Syria, to which Israel responded by striking against Iranian targets in Syria, "extremely worrying." "We call on all regional actors to show restraint and avoid any escalation, which could further undermine regional stability", the statement said.

Macron and Orban defend opposing EU visions

Two models - of deeper integration and liberal values, versus a Europe of strong and illiberal nations - will define voters' choices in the EU elections in 2019.

Opinion

Europe's solution to migration is to outsource it to Africa

Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker says the EU has almost solved the migration issue - but a large part of this 'solution' has been a deliberate strategy to push the problems out of sight, outsourcing stopping migration to African states.

Focus

Trump chaos breeds better EU-China relations

The EU has encouraged China to take a leading role in fighting the new US protectionism - but has also insisted that Beijing needs to reform and needs to be fairer to European investors and traders.

Interview

EU and US clash on Iran: an ex-spy's view

Halting the Iran deal could plunge its nuclear programme back underground, the CIA believes. It could also create a sanctions clash with EU states, a former US spy has warned.

News in Brief

  1. Israel has right to defend itself, reaffirms EU
  2. Eurosceptic Italian parties closer to forming government
  3. ESM chief: 'certain there will be another financial crisis'
  4. Puigdemont proposes MP as Catalan president
  5. Scottish parliament likely to reject EU withdrawal bill
  6. Montenegro journalist injured in doorstep shooting
  7. Puigdemont's Catalan leadership bid rejected again
  8. Protests against Orban on first day of parliament

