By EUOBSERVER

Over 60,000 passengers on some 557 flights in and out of Brussels will be affected when Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines' pilots go on strike on 14 and 16 May. The pilots are demanding higher pay and clarity from Lufthansa about the airline's future. Lufthansa took full control of Brussels Airlines in 2016 and installed a new top management in February, with view to closer integration with Lufthansa's Eurowings low-fare division.