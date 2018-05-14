By EUOBSERVER

Martin Schulz may return to European politics as a candidate in the May 2019 European Parliament elections, top-level SPD insiders was quoted saying by German media. Schulz resigned as head of the German SPD after the catastrophic electoral result in September 2017. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is, however, favourite among the European Social Democrats to be the Socialist party's Spitzenkandidat, Spiegel reported.