Ticker
5 Star Movement and League strike governing deal for Italy
By EUOBSERVER
Italy's 5 Star Movement on Sunday announced agreement on a governing programme with the anti-immigration League party, ready to present it on Monday to Italian president Sergio Mattarella, who formally appoints the new government. The 5 Star leader, Luigi Di Maio, said the government would maintain budget discipline and stay within EU rules. A neutral 'non-party' candidate is likely to be chosen as the new prime minister.