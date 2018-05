By EUOBSERVER

The Catalan government elected Quim Torra on Monday as president of Catalonia's regional government, with 66 votes against 65, and the abstention of the four deputies of the radical left CUP party. Torra, 55, a close aid of former leader Carles Puigdemont, is considered as a hardline supporter of Catalonia's independence. "Long live Free Catalonia," he said upon his election.