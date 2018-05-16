By EUOBSERVER

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder and chief executive, will go to the European Parliament, "hopefully already next week", to discuss the company's practices on personal data, the assembly's president Antonio Tajani announced Wednesday. Zuckerberg will meet political group leaders and the chair and rapporteur of the civil liberties committee. A hearing "with Facebook and other parties concerned" will be organised, but it is not clear whether Zuckerberg himself will be questioned.