By EUOBSERVER

Only three EU countries, Estonia (2.4 percent), Greece (2.1 percent) and UK (2.0 percent), meet Nato's target of spending at least two percent of GDP on defence, 2016 figures released by Eurostat on Friday showed. On average EU member states spent 1.3% of GDP on defence. In absolute figures UK spent the most (€47bn), which was almost a quarter (24 percent) of the total EU public expenditure on defence.