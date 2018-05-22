Tuesday

Unknown professor proposed as Italy's new prime minister

Leaders of Italy's far-right League and the 5-Star Movement have proposed a law professor at Florence University, Giuseppe Conte, as the country's new prime minister. Conte is not an MP and is unknown in politics, but has served as a 5-Star Movement adviser. The two parties need to reach an agreement on their prime ministerial candidate with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella before seeking approval from parliament for their coalition government.

Defence firms 'reap benefits' of their advice to EU

Six beneficiaries of a €35m defence research grant were also part of the EU expert group that called for more public money in for the military. 'This raises serious concerns about a conflict of interests,' says campaigner Bram Vranken.

Athens mayor wants direct access to EU migration fund

The European Commission wants to triple the amount of money for migration in the next EU budget. Earlier this week, EU agencies, NGOs, and the mayor of Athens gave their views at a European parliament public hearing.

Zuckerberg and Trump top the EU's agenda This WEEK

The Facebook CEO will brief MEPs on data protection - but only behind closed doors. Meanwhile EU leaders are scratching their heads on how to deal with US president Trump's erratic decisions on trade and the Iran deal.

Integration of Syrian refugees in Europe needs scrutiny

Most refugee-related services are outsourced to the private sector and NGOs, which are not adequately monitored and evaluated. When governments and EU institutions provide funding for refugee projects, they should scrutinise the NGOs and private players they work with.

  1. 154 German economists warn against eurozone reform
  2. All 4.8m Swedish homes get 'war preparation' leaflet
  4. Trump warns Nato allies' low budgets will be 'dealt with'
  5. Only Estonia, Greece and UK hit Nato spending target
  6. EU to start process to counter US Iran sanctions
  7. Macedonia PM sees 'possible solutions' in Greek name row
  8. EU takes six countries to court over air pollution

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  2. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and reconciliation is a process that takes decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  3. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  5. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  7. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  10. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  11. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  12. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May

  3. Nordics could be first carbon-negative region in world
  6. Bulgarian PM: No asylum reform without stronger border
  7. Eight countries to miss EU data protection deadline
  8. Italian populists to defy EU debt rules