By EUOBSERVER

Leaders of Italy's far-right League and the 5-Star Movement have proposed a law professor at Florence University, Giuseppe Conte, as the country's new prime minister. Conte is not an MP and is unknown in politics, but has served as a 5-Star Movement adviser. The two parties need to reach an agreement on their prime ministerial candidate with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella before seeking approval from parliament for their coalition government.