By EUOBSERVER

The court of the German state of Schleswig-Holstein rejected on Tuesday Spain's demand for the extradition of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont. The court said Puigdemont, who was arrested there in March, cannot be charged for rebellion over Catalonia's declaration of independence last year. The court confirmed a first ruling issued in April, and went again the state's prosecutor who demanded the extradition just hours before.