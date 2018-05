By EUOBSERVER

Spain's ruling PP party has suffered a major blow after the High Court in Madrid on Thursday convicted Luis Barcenas, the party's former treasurer and once a close ally of the prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, to jail for 33 years. In total, 29 officials and businessmen were convicted in one of the country's biggest corruption scandals centred on bribing party officials in return for contracts to carry out public works.