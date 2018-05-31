Thursday

31st May 2018

Romanian president forced to fire anti-corruption chief

Romania's constitutional court ruled Wednesday that president Klaus Iohannis must fire Laura Codruta Kovesi, the chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA). Judges said that under the constitution, Iohannis cannot reject a government decree dismissing Codruta Kovesi. The social-democratic governement is also engaged in a wide-ranging reform of the judiciary, which has been critised by the EU and the Council of Europe for limiting independence of judges and prosecutors.

EU keen to strengthen NGOs, lacks money

The EU executive wants to support civil groups promoting European values and democracy in the next budget. However, critics say it does little to save NGOs from autocratic regimes.

Opinion

Is this the future of Europe?

European Parliament debates with EU leaders have become a repetitive series of monologues that forget to ask what citizens want from the EU.

