By EUOBSERVER

Visiting the Sicilian town of Pozzallo on Sunday, deputy prime minister in Italy's new coalition, Matteo Salvini, said that "Italy and Sicily cannot be Europe's refugee camp". "The good times for illegals are over, get ready to pack your bags," he said. Pozzallo's mayor Roberto Ammatuna rejected Salvini's claim that the island was "a refugee camp of Europe". "Here, there are beaches full and tourists," he said.