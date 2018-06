By EUOBSERVER

Prompted by hikes in housing prices, Germany's Green party is calling for a national real estate register to be established. "The owners of a property must be transparent and no longer hide behind dubious letterbox companies in tax havens," said Green party leader, Robert Habeck, in an interview to Sueddeutsche Zeitung. At present one can buy "German real estate with illegal money from corruption and tax evasion," he said.