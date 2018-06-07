Thursday

7th Jun 2018

Ticker

Woman in majority for first time in new Spanish government

By

Spain's new socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez has appointed 11 women and six men to his cabinet, a higher proportion of woman than anywhere else in Europe. Sanchez explained his cabinet reflected the change in Spain that had emerged on 8 March when an estimated five million women across the country staged a 'feminist strike'. Josep Borrell, a former European Parliament president, will be foreign minister in the new government.

Interview

Oxfam in 'culture change' after sex scandal, says chief

Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of Oxfam International, tells EUobserver in an interview that the organisation is undergoing profound changes following the sex abuse scandal reported in February. "We've changed a lot and we are continuing to change," she says.

Norway-EU relations highlight UK's Brexit dilemma

When UK premier Theresa May meets Norway's Erna Solberg in London on Wednesday, they my find that they have a lot in common, including managing difficult in-and-out relations to the European Union.

Analysis

Beyond US dispute, EU still aiming at China

On the day it outlined its reaction to US tariffs on steel and aluminium, the EU commission also launched a case against China on property rights - an issue on which EU and US are working hand-in-hand.

News in Brief

  1. Macron speed exhausts French lawmakers
  2. Economists: Trump policy will hit world economy negatively
  3. Merkel suggests 'Europeanised' presence at UN
  4. Woman in majority for first time in new Spanish government
  5. Poll: Danes still do not want euro
  6. European Commission lifts funding ban on Oxfam
  7. EU updates regulation against US sanctions
  8. EU will impose extra duties on US products in July

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  3. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  4. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  7. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  9. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  11. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  12. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia