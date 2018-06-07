By EUOBSERVER

Europe should "Europeanise" its presence on the UN security council with a rotating group of about 10 member states working with veto-power France, and the European Commission, to "speak with one European voice," German chancellor Angela Merkel proposed to fellow EPP parties in Munich on Wednesday preparing next year's European parliament elections. "The world is being reorganised," she said. Germany does not have permanent seat on the UN security council.