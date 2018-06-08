By EUOBSERVER

Part-time employment is very common in the Netherlands, where half (49.8%) of all employed people aged 15 to 64 worked part-time last year, Eurostat revealed on Friday. Also in Austria (27.9%), Germany (26.9%), Denmark (25.3%), the UK (24.9%), Belgium (24.5%) and Sweden (23.3%) part-time employment was common. At the opposite end of the scale, less than five percent worked part-time in Bulgaria (2.2%), Hungary (4.3%) and Croatia (4.8%).