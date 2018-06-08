Friday

Half of Dutch work part-time, Eurostat finds

By

Part-time employment is very common in the Netherlands, where half (49.8%) of all employed people aged 15 to 64 worked part-time last year, Eurostat revealed on Friday. Also in Austria (27.9%), Germany (26.9%), Denmark (25.3%), the UK (24.9%), Belgium (24.5%) and Sweden (23.3%) part-time employment was common. At the opposite end of the scale, less than five percent worked part-time in Bulgaria (2.2%), Hungary (4.3%) and Croatia (4.8%).

Opinion

Is Trump the EU's only problem?

With Russia and China posing (different) threats to the EU from its east, and migration pressures from Africa to the south, the EU needs to find ways - and quickly - to reinvigorate the Brussels-Washington axis.

Visual Data

Top 100 European places where Dieselgate 'kills' most

In Europe, more than a third of those killed each year by toxic particulate matter - associated with unlawful diesel emissions exceeding the EU limits - live in about 100 conurbations, mainly in Italy, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain.

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

