Monday

11th Jun 2018

Ticker

UK still leading on foreign investment, France catching up

By

Despite Brexit, the UK is still Europe's most favoured destination for foreign investment, attracting 18 percent of all foreign direct investment (FDI) last year, according to the EY Attractiveness Report. France enjoyed surging project numbers (up 31 percent) and has become a direct competitor to Germany and the UK. Europe's three largest economies, Germany, France and the UK together accounted for almost 50 percent of all FDI projects.

Agenda

Dutch debate on EU agenda This WEEK

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will debate the future of the EU with MEPs and with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasburg on Wednesday.

EU 'dual quality' food probe to visit Hungary

The Joint Research Centre coordinates the EU-wide campaign to see if citizens in some member states receive inferior versions of products branded under the same name.

News in Brief

  1. Basques form 200km human chain for independence vote
  2. Italy threatens to close ports to boat carrying over 600 refugees
  3. UK still leading on foreign investment, France catching up
  4. Brexit donor met Russian officials on multiple occasions
  5. Half of Dutch work part-time, Eurostat finds
  6. Sacking Montenegro public TV chief 'unacceptable', says EU
  7. 'Glen' signifies Scottish whisky only, EU court advises

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  4. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  5. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  8. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  10. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank

Latest News

  1. Dutch debate on EU agenda This WEEK
  2. Meet the new Mr Poland - worse than the old one
  3. 'Consent' - the good, the bad and the ugly in e-privacy regulation
  4. EU 'dual quality' food probe to visit Hungary
  5. Nato helps bind Western ties amid G7 'trade war'
  6. Sweden criticises Russia pipeline, but grants permit
  7. Is Trump the EU's only problem?
  8. We still need East Stratcom against Kremlin trolls