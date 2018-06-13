By EUOBSERVER

The hardline interior ministers of Austria, Germany, and Italy formed an "axis of the willing" to combat illegal migration, Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday, after he met with German interior minister Horst Seehofer. Seehofer is at loggerheads with chancellor Angela Merkel over Germany's migration policy. Seehofer said he and his far-right Austrian and Italian counterparts formed their alliance this week, saying they would also deal with security and terrorism.