Austria, Germany, Italy form 'axis of willing' on migration

The hardline interior ministers of Austria, Germany, and Italy formed an "axis of the willing" to combat illegal migration, Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday, after he met with German interior minister Horst Seehofer. Seehofer is at loggerheads with chancellor Angela Merkel over Germany's migration policy. Seehofer said he and his far-right Austrian and Italian counterparts formed their alliance this week, saying they would also deal with security and terrorism.

Dutch PM urges 'less is more' EU model on MEPs

It was Mark Rutte's Dutch premier's turn to share his vision on the future of Europe with MEPs. An emerging EU leader in the post-Brexit bloc called for a more united, but less centralised Europe.

Opinion

Europe could lose out in North Korean bonanza

South Korean businesses including Hyundai and Samsung are already scoping investment opportunities. Will North Korea become a 'new Vietnam' opportunity - or more like Myanmar, where slow Brussels policy-making meant EU exporters lost out.

