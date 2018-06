By EUOBSERVER

A large majority in the European parliament agreed on Wednesday to cut the number of members from currently 751 to 705 after Brexit. Of the 73 current UK seats, 27 will be redistributed among 14 countries currently under-represented, while 46 seats are held in reserve for new member states to join the bloc. EU leaders are expected to greenlight the plan at their summit in Brussels on 28-29 June.