In 2030, 32% of the EU's energy should be from renewable sources, the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council agreed on Thursday. Negotiators reached a compromise in behind-closed-doors discussions. The 32% goal is higher than the "at least 27%" target agreed by EU leaders in 2014. The parliament had wanted 35%. EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said it will help the EU meet its Paris agreement promises.

Poland urged to halt 'purge' of top court

Next month Supreme Court judges could be removed in Poland - due to a controversial reform seen as a judicial purge by a government that wants to control the courts. The European Commission wants Warsaw to act now.

Belgian mayor invites Orban to migrant diverse town

Winner of 'World's Best Mayor', Mechelen's Bart Somers has invited Hungary's PM to visit. "You know, in the whole of Hungary with 10million inhabitants, they have less Muslims than we have in a small city of 90,000," he told EUobserver.

Dutch PM urges 'less is more' EU model

It was Mark Rutte's Dutch premier's turn to share his vision on the future of Europe with MEPs. An emerging EU leader in the post-Brexit bloc called for a more united, but less centralised Europe.

