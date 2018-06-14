Thursday

Greek PM to face confidence vote over Macedonia deal

Greek prime minister will face on Saturday a motion of no-confidence tabled by opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Mitsotakis said that the agreement reached by Tsipras this week with Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev, over the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia's name and its claims over northern Greece, was "a bad agreement with an unacceptable national concession: for the first time, Greece recognises a Macedonian ethnicity and language."

Institutional reform in the eurozone is necessary

Both the examples of Greece and Italy test the limits of a system with inherent weaknesses that feeds internal gaps, strengthens deficits and debts in the European South, and surpluses in the European North respectively.

Greece's bailout exit takes shape

At a meeting next week, eurozone finance ministers and the IMF are expected to agree on new cash, debt relief measures, and a monitoring mechanism to ensure that Greece can live without international aid for the first time since 2010.

Poland urged to halt 'purge' of top court

Next month Supreme Court judges could be removed in Poland - due to a controversial reform seen as a judicial purge by a government that wants to control the courts. The European Commission wants Warsaw to act now.

