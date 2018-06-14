By EUOBSERVER

Unless the world economy undergoes "rapid and far-reaching" transition, the average global temperature increase will reach 1.5°C by 2040, according to a leaked draft version of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change quoted by Reuters on Thursday. The EU and most of the world's countries agreed in 2015 in Paris to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. The draft said national pledges made in Paris were not enough.