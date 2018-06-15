Ticker
EU institutions agree EU-wide rights for asylum seekers
By EUOBSERVER
EU parliament and council negotiators reached Thursday a provisional deal on new EU-wide rules granting asylum-seekers the right to work six months after registration of their application, instead of currently nine months. Access to language courses should be given from day one and access to health care secured. Children should enter school no later than two months after arrival. The deal forms part of a new European asylum system.