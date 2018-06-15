By EUOBSERVER

German former tennis champion Boris Becker has said his diplomatic status - he is, since April, the Central African Republic's cultural attache to the EU - ought to give him immunity from creditors' claims in bankruptcy proceedings. "I'm immensely proud of my [diplomatic] appointment ... sport is incredibly important in Africa," he said. Arbuthnot Latham, a British private bank, said he failed to repay loans and wants to seize assets.