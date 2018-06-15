Friday

15th Jun 2018

Tennis champ and 'EU diplomat' claims immunity

German former tennis champion Boris Becker has said his diplomatic status - he is, since April, the Central African Republic's cultural attache to the EU - ought to give him immunity from creditors' claims in bankruptcy proceedings. "I'm immensely proud of my [diplomatic] appointment ... sport is incredibly important in Africa," he said. Arbuthnot Latham, a British private bank, said he failed to repay loans and wants to seize assets.

EU to phase out most harmful biofuels

EU negotiators have reached a deal on a new renewable energy directive. 'One of the most sensitive issues during the negotiations was biofuels from food and feed crops,' said MEP Bas Eickhout.

Catalonia diplomats back in action abroad

The new regional government is to reopen its representations aboard. In Brussels, its new foreign minister Ernest Maragall insisted that it wanted to show "responsibility".

Analysis

Aquarius, Dublin: Is EU losing grip on asylum reform?

The standoff over the rescue boat, which is now heading to Spain, is part of a wider politically toxic narrative against refugees and migrants and a symptom of EU failures to reform asylum laws.

Opinion

Eurozone needs institutional reform

Both the examples of Greece and Italy test the limits of a system with inherent weaknesses that feeds internal gaps, strengthens deficits and debts in the European South, and surpluses in the European North respectively.

News in Brief

