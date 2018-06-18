Monday

Ticker

France and Germany moving closer to eurozone reform

By

An agreement on a eurozone reform is "within reach," said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire, according to German media, following discussions with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Hamburg over the weekend. There are still two or three open points, which should be solved at the latest when German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron meet on Tuesday at Merkel's Schloss Meseberg country residence.

EU asylum claims drop, Germany registers most

EU states, plus Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein, registered 728,470 asylum applications last year, a 44 percent drop compared to 2016. Germany had the highest registrations at 222,560, followed by Italy and France.

Opinion

EU summit: migrants get a 'vote' too

Non-citizens from Nigeria to Afghanistan get a binding 'vote' on whatever the EU's internal debates submit to them. They will vote with their feet on whether to keep trying their luck when faced with a new system.

Basque threat of 'second front' for independence

Last weekend some 175,000 people in the Basque country demanded a 'right to decide'. For some, it means more autonomy from Spain, others independence. "We want to open a second front within the Spanish state," says one Basque politician.

Agenda

Greece and Merkel's fate top This WEEK

Eurozone ministers are expected to give the green light to the final disbursement of aid to Greece and agree on measures to help with its debt burden. Meanwhile, the government in Berlin is shaken by Bavarian rebels over migration.

