By EUOBSERVER

German media report that Audi CEO Rupert Stadler was arrested on Monday in relation to the investigation into the 'Dieselgate' emissions-cheating scandal. Newspaper Handelsblatt said prosecutors were worried that he would obstruct the investigation by talking to witnesses. The illegal defeat devices which parent company Volkswagen Group was revealed in September 2015 to have used in millions of diesel cars, were first developed at Audi.