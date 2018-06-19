Tuesday

The European Commission's infringement procedures against EU states that - according to the commission - are failing to uphold car emissions legislation, remains ongoing for now. A spokeswoman told EUobserver that the commission needed time to assess Germany's €1bn fine for emissions fraud against Volkswagen, handed out last week. Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, and the UK have until 17 July to respond to 'letters of formal notice' related to Dieselgate.

EU states set to back some asylum reform laws

Efforts to reform 'Dublin', a regulation that determines who is responsible for asylum applications, remain mired in controversy. But other less contentious reforms that make up EU asylum laws have already reached provisional agreements.

The Baltic 'Big Sea' strategy

The Baltic Sea is almost an inland European lake - it borders Norway, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Kaliningrad and Russia. It also has an EU strategy - and an action plan.

Is EU retail sector equipped for 21st century?

After a thorough analysis in cooperation with EU countries we have identified many regulatory restrictions that hamper innovation and investment in the retail sector.

EU asylum claims drop, Germany registers most

EU states, plus Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein, registered 728,470 asylum applications last year, a 44 percent drop compared to 2016. Germany had the highest registrations at 222,560, followed by Italy and France.

  1. EU court orders Le Pen to repay EU parliament
  3. Merkel and Macron meet over migration and eurozone
  4. Salvini plans census of Roma communities
  5. Slovenia to take Croatia to court in border row
  6. Parliamentary setback over corruption in Romania
  7. Lords force new vote for UK parliament to influence Brexit
  8. Report: Audi CEO arrested over Dieselgate

