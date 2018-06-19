Tuesday

A draft conclusion of the upcoming EU summit, seen by Reuters, says the European Union will agree to look at creating "regional disembarkation platforms" where the fate of asylum requests will be decided, possibly in areas around north Africa. "Such platforms should provide for rapid processing to distinguish between economic migrants and those in need of international protection, and reduce the incentive to embark on perilous journeys."

EU states set to back some asylum reform laws

Efforts to reform 'Dublin', a regulation that determines who is responsible for asylum applications, remain mired in controversy. But other less contentious reforms that make up EU asylum laws have already reached provisional agreements.

Opinion

The Baltic 'Big Sea' strategy

The Baltic Sea is almost an inland European lake - it borders Norway, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Kaliningrad and Russia. It also has an EU strategy - and an action plan.

Opinion

Is EU retail sector equipped for 21st century?

After a thorough analysis in cooperation with EU countries we have identified many regulatory restrictions that hamper innovation and investment in the retail sector.

News in Brief

  1. Report: EU to look at outsourcing asylum
  2. EU court orders Le Pen to repay EU parliament
  3. Commission needs time to assess German Dieselgate fine
  4. Merkel and Macron meet over migration and eurozone
  5. Salvini plans census of Roma communities
  6. Slovenia to take Croatia to court in border row
  7. Parliamentary setback over corruption in Romania
  8. Lords force new vote for UK parliament to influence Brexit

