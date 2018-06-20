Ticker
EU copyright vote 'could damage open internet'
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament's committee on legal affairs votes on Wednesday on the proposed article 13 of the digital single market copyright directive which would oblige internet services to proactively filter uploads in order to remove copyright infringements. "The damage that this may do to the free and open internet .... could be substantial," warned prominent internet luminaries including Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales in an open letter .