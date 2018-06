By EUOBSERVER

Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday that he was not backing down from a controversial proposal to have a census of Roma people in Italy. "I'm not giving up, I'm going straight on. The Italians and their security come first," he announced on Facebook. Noemi Di Segni, president of Italy's union of Jewish communities, said the proposal recalled fascist race laws in the 1920s and 1930s.