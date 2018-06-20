Wednesday

20th Jun 2018

Ticker

EU to lift its internal data storage barriers

By

EU member states should no longer have any "unjustified restrictions" that bans companies from storing data in another EU country, negotiators from the European parliament, European commission, and member states agreed Tuesday evening. "Data localisation restrictions are signs of protectionism for which there is no place in a single market," said EU digital commissioner Andrus Ansip in a statement. The actual final text of the legislation is not yet public.

Hungary to push ahead with 'Stop Soros' law on NGOs

The Hungarian government of Viktor Orban has said it will not wait until Friday, to hear a verdict of European legal experts on human rights, before going ahead with its bill curtailing NGOs who work with migrants.

EU summit set to outsource asylum

Draft conclusions of the EU summit seen by this website suggest setting up "regional disembarkation platforms", possibly in countries near Libya, to separate asylum seekers and economic migrants.

EU states set to back some asylum reform laws

Efforts to reform 'Dublin', a regulation that determines who is responsible for asylum applications, remain mired in controversy. But other less contentious reforms that make up EU asylum laws have already reached provisional agreements.

