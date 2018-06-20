Ticker
Luxembourg gave illegal state aid to energy firm
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission on Wednesday ordered Luxembourg to recover €120m from the Engie group, after finding the country broke state aid rules by allowing French energy company to effectively pay no tax by treating some transactions as both debt and equity. Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said "Engie paid an effective corporate tax rate of 0.3% on certain profits in Luxembourg for about a decade. This selective tax treatment is illegal."