By EUOBSERVER

Health committee MEPs called in a resolution adopted on Wednesday on the EU Commission and member states to restrict the sale of antibiotics by human and animal health professionals, limiting the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). "If nothing is done, antimicrobial resistance might cause more deaths than cancer by 2050," said Austrian social democrat Karin Kadenbach. Superbugs already kill estimated 25,000 people every year in the EU.