By EUOBSERVER

UK premier Theresa May passed a last Brexit hurdle when a 319 to 303 majority in parliament on Wednesday rejected a proposal from the House of Lords that MPs would be able to block a 'no deal' on Brexit. It came after assurances that MPs would have a meaningful say on UK future-EU relations. May could now attend an EU summit next week "with full strength," said MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.