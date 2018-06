By EUOBSERVER

US president Donald Trump may meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in July, a US official has said, according to CNN. Trump would meet Putin while in Europe for the Nato summit in Brussels in July. Neither the White House nor the Kremlin has confirmed a meeting. "At least neither country have strong objections to Helsinki as the location for a summit," researcher Teija Tiilikainen told Helsingin Sanomat.