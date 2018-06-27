By EUOBSERVER

Malta will allow the NGO migrant boat 'Lifeline' to dock in its ports, and accept and farm out refugees from the migrants aboard with seven other EU member states, the Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat announced Wednesday. In what he called an "ad hoc European solution", Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherland, Portugal will accept successful asylum-seekers from the vessel. Others from the some 230 aboard will be returned.