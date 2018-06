By EUOBSERVER

Turkey has attacked the EU's appraisal by foreign ministers this week that it was "moving further away" from Europe as president Recep Tayyip Erdogan consolidated his one-man rule over the country in recent elections there. Its EU minister said this could spell the end of a deal to keep migrants in Turkey. The EU was being "unjust and dishonest" as well as "hypocritical and inconsistent", Turkey's foreign ministry said.