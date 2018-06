By EUOBSERVER

Macedonia will be invited to join Nato at its summit in July and should complete formalities, including ratification by all 29 current Nato members, between one year and two years later, Nato head Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels with Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev on Friday. Stoltenberg said Skopje's "historic opportunity" depended on Macedonian and Greek people agreeing to Macedonia's new name in referendums in autumn.