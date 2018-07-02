By EUOBSERVER

Over 80,000 people took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday in protest against a new law allowing for a 12-hour day and subsequent 60-hour working week. The law is expected to be passed by parliament on Thursday. The rightwing government, comprising the conservative People's Party (OVP) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), want the changes to give businesses more flexibility. Currently, Austria has an eight-hour day and 40-hour week.