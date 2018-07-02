Monday

2nd Jul 2018

Ticker

Salvini: EU election to be referendum on migration

By

Leader of Italy's far-right League, Matteo Salvini, said on Sunday at the party's annual gathering that he wants to create a pan-European association of nationalist parties and turn next year's European Parliament election into a referendum on immigration and job security. "I am thinking of a League of the Leagues of Europe" he said. A survey in Saturday's Corriere della Sera newspaper polled Salvini's League at 31.2 percent support.

German asylum row renews threat to unseat Merkel

Merkel's interior minister Horst Seehofer has threatened to resign over asylum. The bitter dispute risks tipping the historic balance between the centre-right CDU party and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU.

Analysis

EU 'migration summit': big on promises, short on detail

Big on promises and short on detail, the EU summit's focus on migration failed to tackle the fractured nature of asylum, leaving the prospect of internal border controls unanswered as leaders appeared to issue victory statements.

Mr Juncker goes to Washington

European Commission president will meet US president Donald Trump before the end of July to try to "de-dramatise" the tense trade relations.

Agenda

Poland's rule of law centre of attention This WEEK

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki will appear in the European Parliament to give his vision on the future of Europe, but will also face questions about a controversial judicial reform.

News in Brief

  2. Austrians protest against plans for 12-hour workday
  3. France honours Veil with Pantheon burial
  4. UK guarantees EU students equal terms past Brexit
  5. Spain to move Catalan separatists to prisons near home
  6. Croatia now officially a high-income country
  7. EU approves free flow of data
  8. EU-27 express concern over Northern Ireland 'backstop'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  2. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  3. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMHRMI Launches Lawsuits Against Individuals and Countries Involved in Changing Macedonia's Name
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  2. Poland, Ireland ... and future of European Arrest Warrant
  6. Lone Italy fails to stop Russia sanctions
  7. EU frustrated with UK's Brexit dithering
  8. All-night EU talks deliver migrant 'controlled centres'

