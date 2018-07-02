By EUOBSERVER

Leader of Italy's far-right League, Matteo Salvini, said on Sunday at the party's annual gathering that he wants to create a pan-European association of nationalist parties and turn next year's European Parliament election into a referendum on immigration and job security. "I am thinking of a League of the Leagues of Europe" he said. A survey in Saturday's Corriere della Sera newspaper polled Salvini's League at 31.2 percent support.