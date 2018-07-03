Ticker
Trump letters warn Nato allies to spend more on defence
By EUOBSERVER
US president Donald Trump has sent letters to the leaders of Nato countries, including Germany, Belgium, Norway and Canada, demanding that they increase their defence spending. The letters were sent in June and revealed by the New York Times ahead of the upcoming Nato summit in Brussels on 11-12 July. Trump wrote the US may otherwise consider a response, including adjusting the United States' military presence around the world.