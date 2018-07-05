By EUOBSERVER

Two months before Swedish national elections on 9 September, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the European Parliament has adopted the far-right Sweden Democrats as a new member. The party, riding high in the polls on an anti-migration ticket, previously sat in the EFFD group, with Ukip and Germany's AfD. The ECR group includes UK Conservatives, Poland's Law and Justice Party, the Finns Party and Danish People's Party.